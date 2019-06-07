Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olin B. McKee. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

- Olin Baxter McKee, 95, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Park Pointe Village Willowbrook in Rock Hill.



Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill with Reverend Steve White officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr. McKee was the son of the late Lawrence McKee and the late Espie Braswell McKee. Olin was the widower of Winnie Pope McKee to whom he was married for more than 60 years. Mr. McKee was a member and deacon of Park Baptist Church, helped to organize Rawlinson Road Baptist Church; Owner of City Builders Service for 50 years; was an active member of Carolinas Builders Association; member of Masonic Lodge #111, past Patron of Catawba Chapter Order of The Eastern Star; past President of Crescent Shrine Club; member of Hejaz Temple Order of The Shrine; owner of the former Black Hawk Ranch where rodeos were held and enjoyed by Rock Hill and surrounding cities.



Mr. McKee was a veteran of the US Army taking an active part in World War II. He landed on the Omaha Beach Head and took part in several major battles, including the Battle of the Bulge. He served with 266th Field Artillery Battalion on 240 MM guns earning a First Sergeant ranking. In 2014 he was awarded Frances Highest Honor, "The Legion of Honor", which is the French order of merit for military and civil merits established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.



Mr. McKee is survived by his son, Gary Pope McKee (Renee); his grandchildren, Justin Lawrence McKee (Charlotte), Brandon Lee McKee (Marsha), Destiney McKee Stevenson (Daniel), Garrett Brodie McKee (Maria), Casey McKee Grasty (WJ); four great-grandchildren, Ella McKee Grasty, Hogan Emory Stevenson, Anna-Claire McKee Stevenson and Mattie Grace McKee. He was preceded in death by a son, Kermit Lee McKee and his sister, Carolyn McKee Perrill.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice 1736 Old York Rd., York, SC, 29745.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Park Pointe Village Willowbrook for their kindness and loving care shown to Mr. McKee.



Condolences may be made online at

