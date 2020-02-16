Olivia H. Williams, 71, of Simpsonville, SC, wife of Robert Hollis Williams for 52 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Simpsonville UMC, 215 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 with Rev Mike Smith and Rev. George Riser officiating.
The family received friends following the service.
Interment will be in the Laurelwood Municipal Cemetery, 143 Laurel St, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Heritage Funeral Home, Simpsonville, SC assisted the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 16, 2020