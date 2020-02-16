Olivia Hayes Williams (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss, Skip. I'm glad I got to meet Olivia at..."
    - Tony Scialdone
  • "Olivia is loved by many. Her memory will live on!"
    - Deborah Ousley
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. Since our Centennial, we..."
  • - Melinda Nash
  • "We were so shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of..."
    - Loretta Kingsmore
Service Information
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC
29681
(864)-757-1771
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Simpsonville UMC
215 SE Main St
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Simpsonville UMC
215 SE Main St
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Olivia H. Williams, 71, of Simpsonville, SC, wife of Robert Hollis Williams for 52 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Simpsonville UMC, 215 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 with Rev Mike Smith and Rev. George Riser officiating.

The family received friends following the service.

Interment will be in the Laurelwood Municipal Cemetery, 143 Laurel St, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Heritage Funeral Home, Simpsonville, SC assisted the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.