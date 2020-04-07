Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oneita T. H. Peura. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Oneita Tomlin Peura, affectionately referred to as "OT", 97, of Rock Hill passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Hill, SC.



All services will be announced at a later date.



Oneita was born March 28, 1923 in Reagan, Tennessee to the late Samuel David Tomlin and the late Johnnie Edith Shepard Tomlin. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Hanna and James Peura; her daughter, Patricia Smedley-Lotts; her sister, Ophelia Tomlin Fleming; her brothers, Dennis and Bill Tomlin.



Oneita was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, VA where she also taught ball room dancing and was active in the garden club. She graduated from James Madison University and ultimately pursued a career in banking in South Florida. Oneita and her husband's, Jim moved to Rock Hill where they enjoyed life at Westminster Towers. They participated in the independent living coordinated activities including dancing, cultural outings and lectures. Oneita was active in church and often attended basketball games at Winthrop University.



Oneita is survived by her son, Michael (Kimberly) Anderson of Chapel Hill, NC; her grandson, Christopher Anderson of Chapel Hill, NC; her granddaughter, Elizabeth (Ross) Duncklee of Waxhaw, NC; her great-grandchildren, Luke, Brooke and Ryan Duncklee; her brothers, Tom Tomlin and Sam Tomlin.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Oneita T. Peura's name to Westminster Towers, Employee Assisting Employee Fund, Attn: Jim Thomason, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



