Mrs. Opal Flynn Pittman, 85, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



The family will receive friends at Noon Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Whitesell Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Paul Flynn officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Cherry Road.



A native of Rutherford County, NC Mrs. Pittman was a daughter of the late Alonzo Adam Flynn and Maggie Noblitt Flynn. She was an avid gardener who loved to work with her roses. She loved spending time with family, especially cooking Sunday dinners. She had a special relationship with her brother and sisters. Her grandchildren were her world. She devoted herself to her relationship with the Lord over the years.



Surviving are her three children, Steve Vern Pittman, Donna Pittman Burris, and Steven Dwayne Pittman; a brother, Rev. Paul Flynn (Pauline), Irene Boone, and Wanda Greene (C.B.); and five grandchildren, Bianca Craig, Adrian Pittman, Gavin Pittman, Tyson Pittman and Kaelin Brown, a great-granddaughter, Shanala Craig and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pittman of 70 years; 10 siblings, Verta May Flynn, Ethel Funderburke, Clyde Flynn, Hazel Baynard, Aileene Wilkerson, Ruby Hudgins, Coy Flynn, Nettie Blackwell, Roy Flynn, and Margie Marlow.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

