1/1
Orlando Valentine "Kutz" Castorina Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orlando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orlando Valentine "Kutz" Castorina Jr., passed away July 6, 2020 in Rock Hill SC. He was born in Arnold Pa. October 20, 1942 and was a 1960 graduate of Arnold High School. After graduation he joined the US Army and served 3 years in Germany. Upon returning to his hometown after the service he started his career in the steel industry at Edgewater Steel in Oakmont. Pa. In 1982 a job transfer with the company took him and his family to South Carolina. In 1995 he became the plant manager of the Firth-Rixson Co., in Rochester NY from where he retired in 2000 and headed back to Rock Hill SC to enjoy the rest of his years surrounded by his loving family. As an avid fisherman he belonged to several B.A.S.S. affiliated fishing clubs in the area and traveled the many lakes in the Southeast where he excelled in tournament fishing. He was a beloved Husband, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Judy Eger Castorina, daughter Lisa Castorina, son Kirk (Tanya) Castorina and son Adrian Castorina. Grandchildren, Leah (Travis) Bruce, Alex (Shannan) Winchester, Christopher (Alexa) Castorina and Carly (Michael) Hansen.Great Grandchildren, Natalie Bruce, Elizabeth Rae and Mason Castorina

Porter Winchester, Ari Parker and his sister Constance Bender. He was preceded in death by his parents Orlando and Stella Furyk Castorina, his brother Al Castorina and a grandson Anthony Castorina. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Bass Cauthen Funeral Home Rock Hill SC. There will be no visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Castorina family.

Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved