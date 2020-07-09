Orlando Valentine "Kutz" Castorina Jr., passed away July 6, 2020 in Rock Hill SC. He was born in Arnold Pa. October 20, 1942 and was a 1960 graduate of Arnold High School. After graduation he joined the US Army and served 3 years in Germany. Upon returning to his hometown after the service he started his career in the steel industry at Edgewater Steel in Oakmont. Pa. In 1982 a job transfer with the company took him and his family to South Carolina. In 1995 he became the plant manager of the Firth-Rixson Co., in Rochester NY from where he retired in 2000 and headed back to Rock Hill SC to enjoy the rest of his years surrounded by his loving family. As an avid fisherman he belonged to several B.A.S.S. affiliated fishing clubs in the area and traveled the many lakes in the Southeast where he excelled in tournament fishing. He was a beloved Husband, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Judy Eger Castorina, daughter Lisa Castorina, son Kirk (Tanya) Castorina and son Adrian Castorina. Grandchildren, Leah (Travis) Bruce, Alex (Shannan) Winchester, Christopher (Alexa) Castorina and Carly (Michael) Hansen.Great Grandchildren, Natalie Bruce, Elizabeth Rae and Mason Castorina
Porter Winchester, Ari Parker and his sister Constance Bender. He was preceded in death by his parents Orlando and Stella Furyk Castorina, his brother Al Castorina and a grandson Anthony Castorina. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Bass Cauthen Funeral Home Rock Hill SC. There will be no visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.
