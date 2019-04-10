Oscar Alexander Sadler, 94, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
The funeral will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church PCA with Rev. Craig Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 PM on Thursday at the church and following the service
Born March 25, 1925 in York County, Oscar was a son of the late Richard Sadler and Ethel Wade Sadler, and was the widower of Mary Burris Sadler. He was a lifelong farmer and gardener, known by many as "the green man in the white truck." He was a veteran of the US Navy serving in the South Pacific during WWII, retired from the Lockhart Power Company, an Elder at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church PCA, former trustee at York Electric Cooperative for 47 years, and a member of Gideon's International.
Oscar is survived by his children, John Oscar Sadler and Richard Burris Sadler (Sherry) and two grandchildren, Will Sadler and Brooke Sadler,
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church, c/o Rusty Thomson, 2390 Thomson Quarter Road, Sharon, SC 29742 or to Gideon's International, PO Box 1093, York, SC 29745.
