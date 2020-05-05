Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otho Hugh Rock Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

On April 27, 2020, Otho Hugh Rock, Jr., slipped away peacefully from the town he loved and his childhood sweetheart and wife of nearly 58 years, Betsy Marshall Rock. Hugh was born in Rock Hill, SC on March 16, 1941 to the late Elise Ohlandt and Otho Hugh Rock, Sr. He graduated from Winthrop Training School with the class of 1959 and Clemson College in 1963 with a degree in Industrial Management. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years at Fort Gordon, Georgia before coming back to Rock Hill, SC to take over his family business, Rock's Laundry and Dry Cleaners. Then he went on to a career as a real estate appraiser with an office that included room for friends to drop by for warm conversations or to bring antique clocks for him to lovingly repair. Not only did he collect anything pertaining to "old" Rock Hill in interesting buildings that were crammed full of memorabilia, but during the years he and Betsy lived at their beloved river, his inventory of boats and motors grew.



His love for Rock Hill led him to serve on the City Council from 1974 to 1978 where he was always a proponent for preserving the town's unique history. Hugh was responsible for saving the home of Dr. and Mrs. David A. Bigger, now well known as Glencairn Gardens on Charlotte Avenue.



In addition to his parents, Hugh was predeceased by his brother, William Julian Rock. Hugh is survived are his daughter, Elise Rock Techentine and husband, George and children Leah Perrin and Elliot Grey; his son, Marshall Ohlandt Rock and wife, Margaret and children, Thomas Daniel Myatt and wife, Stephanie and children, Dylan, Bryson, Cohen; his daughter, Kellie Deanne Myatt and daughter, Skylar; his daughter, Heather Marie Moss and husband, Chad and daughters, Cambron and Taylin; and his youngest daughter, Caroline Copeland Rock and her two sons, James Cambron Kiles and Wilson Hugh Kiles.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in his honor to The Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell St., Rock Hill, SC 29730; Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731; or the .



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and sentiments.



A Celebration of Life Service will be schedule when the Coronavirus 19 restrictions has been lifted at The Episcopal Church of Our Savior.



