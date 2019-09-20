Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis C. Griffin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Otis "Odie" Curry Griffin, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC just three days prior to his 72nd birthday.



A memorial service for Mr. Griffin will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jim Parrish officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the funeral home.



Mr. Griffin was born September 21, 1947 to the late Otis C. Griffin Sr. and Ethel Rozella Silvers Griffin. Known to all as "Odie", he touched the lives of all those who knew him. Odie was a kind, loving, and charismatic man. He had a one of a kind sense of humor and would do anything for those he loved. Odie had a passion for classic cars, old western movies, and traveling. May our lives be forever enriched; all the better for having the pleasure of knowing this sweet soul, dear friend and confidant to many, forever and always in our hearts. There will never be another like Odie!



Odie is survived by his loving spouse, Tanya Griffin; his children, sons, Joseph Hammond (Margaret) of Graveton, GA, Joshua Grindstaff of Augusta, GA, Otis C. Griffin, III of Greenville, SC; his daughter, Ashley Mackin (John) of Boston, MA; Odie was the celebrated grandfather to four, Lily, Ava, Savannah, and Mia; the loving great-grandfather to three, Noah, Olivia and Owen; he was the loving brother to Myra St. Clair (David) of Edgemoor, SC; Odie was the loving uncle to three nephews; he was the cherished nephew to numerous aunts and uncles; will be fondly remembered by many cousins. Odie was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Wilks Griffin.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.



Condolences may be made online at

Otis "Odie" Curry Griffin, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC just three days prior to his 72nd birthday.A memorial service for Mr. Griffin will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jim Parrish officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the funeral home.Mr. Griffin was born September 21, 1947 to the late Otis C. Griffin Sr. and Ethel Rozella Silvers Griffin. Known to all as "Odie", he touched the lives of all those who knew him. Odie was a kind, loving, and charismatic man. He had a one of a kind sense of humor and would do anything for those he loved. Odie had a passion for classic cars, old western movies, and traveling. May our lives be forever enriched; all the better for having the pleasure of knowing this sweet soul, dear friend and confidant to many, forever and always in our hearts. There will never be another like Odie!Odie is survived by his loving spouse, Tanya Griffin; his children, sons, Joseph Hammond (Margaret) of Graveton, GA, Joshua Grindstaff of Augusta, GA, Otis C. Griffin, III of Greenville, SC; his daughter, Ashley Mackin (John) of Boston, MA; Odie was the celebrated grandfather to four, Lily, Ava, Savannah, and Mia; the loving great-grandfather to three, Noah, Olivia and Owen; he was the loving brother to Myra St. Clair (David) of Edgemoor, SC; Odie was the loving uncle to three nephews; he was the cherished nephew to numerous aunts and uncles; will be fondly remembered by many cousins. Odie was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Wilks Griffin.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close