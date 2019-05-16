Mrs. Oveda Faile Archie, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC.
The family will receive friends 12:30 until 2:00 Friday, May 17, 2019 with the funeral starting at 2:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel. The burial will be at Laurelwood Cemetery.
Born in Lancaster County, Mrs. Archie was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Arthur Archie and her parents, Massey and Louise Ingram Faile. She was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene for over 60 years.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Archie (Linda) of Daytona, FL and Tommy Archie (Susan) of Edgemoor, SC; daughter, Gayle Maher of Rock Hill; brothers, Bruce Faile of Rock Hill and Harrison Faile of Colorado; sisters, Frances Wright and Mildred Herring both of Rock Hill; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be made to Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 436 Taylors Creek Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 16, 2019