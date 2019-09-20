Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Jean "Pam" (Fast) Mendenhall. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Funeral service 3:00 PM Olivet PCA McConnells , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Olivet PCA Send Flowers Obituary





Pamela was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Allen Joseph and Jean Tucker Fast. She was a graduate of Northwestern High School and attended Central Piedmont Community College. Pam worked with the York County School District and the US Postal Service before committing her time as a homemaker; she was a loving wife and mother who loved to take care of her family. Pam was a great cook and had a passion for reading and music.



Survivors include her loving husband Robert "Bobby" Bratton Mendenhall of the home, two children Justin Nathan Mendenhall of Rock Hill and Margaret Jean Mendenhall of Charlotte, brother Michael Allen Fast and wife Carolyn of Rock Hill, sisters Cheryl F. King and husband David of Rock Hill, Marcia F. Buckingham and husband Dennis of Rock Hill, step brother Art Knighten and wife Deb of Lake Wylie and stepsister Nancy Mead and husband Dennis of Rock Hill. Also surviving is her mother in law Carolyn K. Mendenhall of Rock Hill and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Olivet PCA with Pastor John M. "Chip" McArthur, Jr. officiating.



The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of Olivet PCA.



Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731 or a .



Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the Mendenhall family.

