Pamela Lynn Hughes Therrien
Pamela Lynn Hughes Therrien, 59 passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2020 at her home.

Pamela was born in Germany and was the daughter of Phyllis J. Criswell Meinhart of Rock Hill and the late Ronald Hughes. She attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her father, Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Therrien and her step-father, Sid Meinhart.

A memorial service for Pamela will be held 12:00 (noon), Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with the Reverend Steve Holler officiating. The service will also be live streamed on www.greenefuneralhome.net. Family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

In addition to her mother, Pamela is survived by her brothers, Bill Meinhart (Barbara) of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Jeff Hughes of Sarasota, FL; her sister, Rachel Stewart of Ohio; her step-father, Don Osborne of Rock Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge Joan Stevenson, Mary Morrow, and Hospice and Community Care for the loving caring care given to Pamela during her illness. No words can express our gratitude and thankfulness.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
