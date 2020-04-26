Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Pattie "Pam" Harper. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Pattie Harper, "Pam", 83, of Rock Hill, SC formerly of Waynesboro, VA and Atlanta, GA, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living. She was born August 5, 1936 in Waynesboro, VA, daughter of the late Walter and Adelaide Snapp Pattie.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Harper and sister, Penny Ludwig.



Pam grew up in Waynesboro, VA and attended Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Albright Road Kingdom Hall. Pam was always thinking of others and served her community in many ways. She was a member of the Tega Cay Lions Club and served on the Tega Cay Rescue Squad. Most important to her, was her loving family. She treasured the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her caring, outgoing personality and the smiles and laughter she shared with everyone she met.



Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Anthony "Tony" Harper (fiance, Toni Holt) of Atlanta, GA; daughters, Cindy Standard (Paul) of Atlanta, GA, Stacy Smith (Jay) of Tega Cay and Angie Griffin (Greg) of Fort Mill; 11 grandchildren, P.G. Standard, Elizabeth Reynolds (Ben), Carley Wright, Mary Kate Standard, Kendall Wright, Harper Griffin, Jake Holt, Mitchell Holt, Maggie Standard, Will Harper, Barron Griffin, Sully Harper and Finley Griffin; and sister, Peggy Graham of Merritt Island, FL.



Services will be held at a later date.



Online condolences may be directed to:



Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fort Mill (803.802.7788) is assisting the family.

