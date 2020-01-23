Pamela Wilburn Watts of Rock Hill, S.C. went to be with her Lord January 13, 2020. She was a member of Red Path Baptist Fellowship Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Guy Wilburn and Mrs. Ruby Wilburn, sister Kathy Miller, and a brother Ronnie Wilburn. She is survived by a brother Rick Wilburn, sister Gayle Thomas, best friend Scott Watts, a daughter, Casie Watts, son-in-law, Michael Jarrells, and her "Star" Rubi Jarrells. Funeral Service will be held on January 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Red Path Baptist Fellowship Church, 214 Teaberry Lane, Rock Hill, S.C. In lieu of flowers memories may be made in Ms. Pamela Watts name to the family or to Red Path Baptist Fellowship Church. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 23, 2020