Mrs. Patricia S. Zybas, 65, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Born in Montgomery, OH, Mrs. Zybas was the daughter of the late Jack Howard Smith and the late Heidi Cottrell Smith. She enjoyed gardening, loved horses, was an avid animal lover, but loved spending time with her grandchildren most. She started the Latta Equestrian Center in Huntersville, NC and was instrumental in starting Life Span, a place for severely handicapped adults.
Surviving are her husband of 3 1/2 years, Mark W. Zybas; her children, Christine (Kevin) Cameron of Lowell, NC, David (Amy Hughes) Laxton of Monroe, NC and Catherine Laxton of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Erica and Madison Thrailkill and Jack and Isla Laxton; and her brother, Peter (Karen) Smith of Oak Island, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Zybas' name to the , 2316 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28207.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Feb. 9, 2019