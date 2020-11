Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Pastor Patricia A. Mangan

November 13, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Pastor Patricia A. Mangan died Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC. Viewing will be 6-8pm Sunday at Yes Lord Ministries Church, 416 Locust Street. In lieu of flowers, monetary tributes may be made to: Yes Lord Ministries Church, 1270 Polo Road, Apt. 921, Columbia, SC 29223. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Mangan Family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store