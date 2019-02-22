Patricia Taylor, age of 71, of 304 Hutchinson Street, Rock Hill, SC passed on February 16, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service at 10:30 am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019