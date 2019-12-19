Mrs. Patricia Ann Taylor Hathcock, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Brookdale - Ebenezer.
Mrs. Hathcock was born in Lancaster, SC, the daughter of the late Joseph O Taylor and the late Helen Rogers Taylor. Mrs. Hathcock was a LPN and worked at various location in the Rock Hill area. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rock Hill. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hathcock was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hathcock.
Services for Mrs. Hathcock will be 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 1218 Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC with Rev. Mark Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Mrs. Hathcock is survived by her son, Benjamin Hathcock; her brother, Joseph O. Taylor, Jr. (Sue) of Rock Hill, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.Patrici
Published in The Herald on Dec. 19, 2019