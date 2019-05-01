Ms. Patricia Ann Thorne passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Palmetto Village in Chester, SC. The memorial service will be 1 PM, Thursday at Temple Baptist Church in Rock Hill. Survivors include two sons, Ricky Mabry of Landover, MD and Michael Mabry of Rock Hill; two sisters, Cora Hughes of Washington, DC and Naomi Simpson of Rock Hill; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at 513 Jackson St., Rock Hill. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Thorne family.
Published in The Herald on May 1, 2019