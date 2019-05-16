Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gordon Mortuary 400 West Cherokee Street Blacksburg , SC 29702 (864)-839-2334 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gordon Mortuary 400 West Cherokee Street Blacksburg , SC 29702 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Canaan United Methodist Church 4810 Canaan Church Road Smyrna , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Rock Hill, she was the wife of David M. Wilburn, Jr. and the daughter of the late Grover H. Sexton and Frances Worthy Sexton. Patricia previously worked as a Lab Technician and was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church.



Surviving Mrs. Wilburn are her husband, David M. Wilburn, Jr.; one daughter, Terry Lynn Abernathy of Rock Hill; one son, David Moorhead Wilburn III and wife, Jacqueline, of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Terry Lynn Williford and Michael Alexander Williford, both of Fort Myers, FL, Christen White and Kimberly Moreno, both of Rock Hill; and three great-grandchildren, Carter Moreno, Madison Varnadore, Jaxxon Varnadore, and one on-the-way.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Michael Williford.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Graveside services will he held on Thursday, May 16, at 1:00 pm at Canaan United Methodist Church, 4810 Canaan Church Road, Smyrna, SC with Rev. Beth Drennen officiating. Interment will follow at Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery. Charles Biggers, San Carpenter, Rick Falls, Donald Falls, Jimmy Townsend, Neal Smarr, Gary Biggers, and Joey Reede will serve as pallbearers.



The family will be at the residence.



