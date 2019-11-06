Mrs. Patricia Bankhead Beer, 76, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hebron Presbyterian Church, 4776 Mtn. Gap Rd., Blackstock, SC with Rev. Jim Williams officiating. A private interment will be held at a later time. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the social hall of the church.
Mrs. Beer was born April 19, 1943 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late Marion Bankhead and Gaither McDonald Bankhead. She was a graduate of Winthrop College with a Master's degree in Library Science. She served as librarian at Great Falls Elementary School and retired with Chester County School District. Mrs. Beer was a life-long member of Hebron Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Women of the Church President and Secretary of the Cemetery Association. She enjoyed providing floral arrangements for the church.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Allen L. Beer; two sons, Brian L. Beer (Stephanie) of Richburg and Martin Beer of Blackstock; two grandchildren, Emory and Glen Beer of Richburg; one sister, Eunice Boone (Alvin) of Beech Island; a sister-in-law, Janice Carlton (Gary) of Raleigh, NC; a niece, Pam Ferrell (Ebbie) of Richburg; and a great niece, Ashley Craig of Richburg.
Memorials may be made to Hebron Presbyterian Church, c/o Donna Creed, 4630 Dewitt Rd., Blackstock, SC 29014.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 6, 2019