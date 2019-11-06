Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Bankhead) Beer. View Sign Service Information Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 (803)-482-6212 Funeral service 11:00 AM Hebron Presbyterian Church 4776 Mtn. Gap Rd Blackstock , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Hebron Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Beer was born April 19, 1943 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late Marion Bankhead and Gaither McDonald Bankhead. She was a graduate of Winthrop College with a Master's degree in Library Science. She served as librarian at Great Falls Elementary School and retired with Chester County School District. Mrs. Beer was a life-long member of Hebron Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Women of the Church President and Secretary of the Cemetery Association. She enjoyed providing floral arrangements for the church.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Allen L. Beer; two sons, Brian L. Beer (Stephanie) of Richburg and Martin Beer of Blackstock; two grandchildren, Emory and Glen Beer of Richburg; one sister, Eunice Boone (Alvin) of Beech Island; a sister-in-law, Janice Carlton (Gary) of Raleigh, NC; a niece, Pam Ferrell (Ebbie) of Richburg; and a great niece, Ashley Craig of Richburg.



Memorials may be made to Hebron Presbyterian Church, c/o Donna Creed, 4630 Dewitt Rd., Blackstock, SC 29014.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mrs. Patricia Bankhead Beer, 76, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hebron Presbyterian Church, 4776 Mtn. Gap Rd., Blackstock, SC with Rev. Jim Williams officiating. A private interment will be held at a later time. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the social hall of the church.Mrs. Beer was born April 19, 1943 in Chester County, SC and was a daughter of the late Marion Bankhead and Gaither McDonald Bankhead. She was a graduate of Winthrop College with a Master's degree in Library Science. She served as librarian at Great Falls Elementary School and retired with Chester County School District. Mrs. Beer was a life-long member of Hebron Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Women of the Church President and Secretary of the Cemetery Association. She enjoyed providing floral arrangements for the church.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Allen L. Beer; two sons, Brian L. Beer (Stephanie) of Richburg and Martin Beer of Blackstock; two grandchildren, Emory and Glen Beer of Richburg; one sister, Eunice Boone (Alvin) of Beech Island; a sister-in-law, Janice Carlton (Gary) of Raleigh, NC; a niece, Pam Ferrell (Ebbie) of Richburg; and a great niece, Ashley Craig of Richburg.Memorials may be made to Hebron Presbyterian Church, c/o Donna Creed, 4630 Dewitt Rd., Blackstock, SC 29014.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close