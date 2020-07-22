Ms. Patricia Small Bellue, 66, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Surviving are her sons, Matt (April) Ballard and Andy (Alicia) Bellue; five granddaughters, Danielle, Caitlynn and Kameryn Ballard and Mikayla and Karlee Bellue; her stepdaughters, Kelli and Lisa Ashworth; her step-grandchildren, Brittany Taylor and Mason Reeder; her brothers, Kenneth "Bobo" Small and Keith Small; and her sisters, Kim Brookhart and Cindy Pope. She was preceded in death by her partner, Danny Ashworth.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Bellue's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.