Patricia Douglas passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Tyra Doughlas, her best friend and sister, Mary Douglas, brothers, Eugene Mackey and John Douglas (Pam). She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Mackey Douglas and Odell Douglas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 2PM at Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Leslie, SC. Body will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Body may be viewed at the funeral home Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4PM-7PM. Family is receiving friends at 1842 Mount Holly Drive. Rock Hill. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2020