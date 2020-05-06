Mrs. Patricia Gayle Archie Maher, 72, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home.
Graveside services will be private at Laurelwood Cemetery with Reverend Jim Bently officiating.
Born in York County, SC, Mrs. Maher was the daughter of the late Lawrence A. Archie and the late Oveda Faile Archie. She was a member of Trinity Church of The Nazarene.
Mrs. Maher is survived her caregivers and loving aunt and uncle, Mary Frances (Baxter) Wright of Rock Hill; her two brothers, Larry (Linda) Archie of Daytona Beach, FL and Tommy (Susan) Archie of Edgemoor; her niece, Mary Potts of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Maher's name to Trinity Church of The Nazarene, 436 Taylors Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or Kindred Hospice, 223 South Herlong Avenue, Suite 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 6, 2020