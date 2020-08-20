Patricia McArthur Kimball of York, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.
Burial will be in Patrick Springs, Virginia.
Mrs. Kimball was born January 13, 1969 in Martinsville, VA. She was employed by Pitt Stop BBQ in Lake Wylie.
Survivors are her husband Richard Scott Kimball; sons Zachary Wayne Hudson, John Allen Trent; mother Betty Jean McArthur; father John Wayne McArthur; sister Shirley R. Shupe; and three grandchildren.
