Patricia LeRoy
March 27, 1940 - November 26, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Patricia Burton LeRoy died on November 26th, from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
Patty was born in Anderson SC March 27th, 1940, the third child of Ralph and Doris Burton. After high school, she received a degree from the Barrett School of Nursing in Augusta GA as a Registered Nurse. While working as an operating room nurse at University Hospital in Augusta, she met her husband who was a medical student. After his graduation, she accompanied him during his medical training in Augusta and Atlanta, and during his three-year tour of duty with the Navy in Japan. She moved with her husband and two sons to Rock Hill in 1973.
Patty maintained a lifelong interest in serving the community and bettering the environment.
While in Japan she received an advanced degree in the art of Japanese flower arrangement (Ikebana). She was on the board of Clean and Green in Rock Hill, a Member of the Sierra Club, accredited as a Master Gardner, and could be frequently seen picking up litter by the side of the road. She was instrumental to introducing curbside recycling to Rock Hill.
Patty was very active at her beloved Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church - serving on the committees that established the church's memorial gardens and activity center. Her volunteer activities included being a Candy Striper at the hospital, working with the Crippled Children's Clinic, helping to build houses for Habitat for Humanity, painting houses for Rolling in Rock Hill, helping foreign students to learn English, and assisting recent immigrants in passing the US citizenship test.
She is survived by her husband Albert, her two sons Jon (Donna) and Chris, her granddaughter Rebecca, and her brother Tommy (Nancy).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Condolences may be made online, at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.