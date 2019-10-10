Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Farnitano. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Patricia Mae Fitzsimmons Farnitano, 82, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



A funeral mass for Mrs. Farnitano will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Saint Phillip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road East, Fort Mill, SC 29715 with Father Fabio Refasco officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Visitation with family and friends will be from 10:30 AM until time of the service at the church.



Mrs. Farnitano was born June 1, 1937 in New York, NY to the late Thomas Patrick and Mary Elizabeth Carmody Fitzsimmons. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed.



Mrs. Farnitano is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Thomas Farnitano of the home; her children, sons, Michael Farnitano and his wife, Doreen of Tokyo, Japan, Thomas Farnitano and his wife, Wendy of Wilmington, NC, and Dr. Chris Farnitano and his wife, Lisa of Martinez, CA; her daughters, Patricia Farnitano Young and her husband, David of Tucson, AZ, and Terri Farnitano Gustin and her husband, Jim of Rock Hill, SC; her 13 grandchildren, whom she adored, Jarrett Farnitano (Laura), Dr. Tara Farnitano, David Joseph Young, Grant Young, Sean Young, Nicholas Farnitano, Zachary Farnitano, Chase Farnitano, Andrew Farnitano (Kelsey), Matthew Farnitano, Daniel Farnitano, Samuel Gustin (Tomi) and Anna Gustin Zmuda (John); her great-grandson, Jonah Farnitano; her brother, Thomas Fitzsimmons and his wife, Dotty; her sister, Eileen Bray and her husband, Tim; her sister-in-law, Barbara Fitzsimmons. She was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Fitzsimmons.



