Patricia McCurry

Patricia Ann Whitesides McCurry YORK, SC- Mrs. Patricia Ann Whitesides McCurry, 80, a resident of York, SC, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020, after several months of declining health. She was born on July 15, 1940 in York County to the late Newton Deloach Whitesides and Ola Lineberger Whitesides. Pat attended York, SC Schools and married Glenn McCurry. Surviving are her four sons: Gene (Susan) of Thomasville, NC, Jeff (Vicki) of Myrtle Beach SC and York SC, Jerry of York, SC and Jon of Tampa, FL. She had two granddaughters: Emily Goeke of Thomasville, NC and Melanie McCurry of York, SC. She had two great-grandsons: Griff and Asher, both of Thomasville, NC One sister: Geraldine Morrison (deceased husband Clarence) of Bloomington, In. Two nephews: Bob (Debbie) of Davis, CA and Fred of Ontario, Canada. One great-nephew: Joseph of Davis, CA. Pat was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in York, SC, where she sang Alto many years in the church choir. She truly enjoyed and followed many Gospel Singing Groups. Her favorite places to visit were both the beaches and the mountains. A brief graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany A.R.P. Church Cemetery at 1454, Hwy 161N, Clover, SC with Rev. Benjamin Glaser officiating. Pat will be buried beside her beloved Mother, Father and infant sister. Memorials may be directed to Hillcrest Baptist Church.



