Patricia Richards Nims, 66, of Fort Mill, SC, died on April 5, 2020, at Pineville Atrium hospital.

Born February 6, 1954, in Orlando, Florida, Patricia was the daughter of Leland and Louise Richards. From 1980 to 1996, she had a versatile career in healthcare administration. She worked in admissions and data processing for hospitals in Rock Hill, Lancaster, and Camden, SC, was a transcription typist for a radiological group, and served as an insurance coordinator for both general practice and orthopedic physicians in Lancaster and Rock Hill.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Bruce; her brother Michael Richards, of Paisley, Florida; her son Joshua Henry Nims, her daughter-in-law Noelle Dames, her granddaughter, Juniper Marie Nims, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and her daughter, Amelia Magill, her son-in-law Eric Magill, her grandson, Thomas Godfrey Magill, all of Arnold, Missouri.

Although no public observances in her memory can be held at this time, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held when her family and many friends can gather in safety.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meher Spiritual Center, 10200 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. www.mehercenter.org/donate

Published in The Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
