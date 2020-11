Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Pope

October 29, 2020

Fort Mill, South Carolina - Mrs. Patricia Sanders Dunlap Pope, 79 of 819 Daly Circle, Fort Mill, SC entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home. Plans for a virtual memorial service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. There will be a private graveside burial at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Funeral services are entrusted to the Robinson Funeral Home of Rock Hill, SC.





