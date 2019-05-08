Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Rodgers Murphy. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Patricia Rodgers Murphy, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.



Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 238 Fort Mill Highway in Indian Land. The funeral ceremony will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Joel McMakin officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.



Born in Indian Land, Mrs. Murphy was a daughter of the late James Michael Rodgers and Ethel Tate Rodgers She graduated from Indian Land High School and was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church where she was the church historian. Mrs. Murphy had worked for P&N Railroad and later at the corporate offices for A&P Grocery. She was an avid gardener and was planting flowers just a couple days before she died. She also enjoyed ceramics and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Her husband, William "Bill" Murphy, passed away in 2001; they were married over 50 years.



Surviving are her sons, William Michael "Mike" Murphy and his wife, Sharon and Jerry Murphy and his wife, Denise all of Indian Land; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill UMC Chancel Choir.



