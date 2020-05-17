Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia T. Terry. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Timmons Terry, age 83, Patricia "Pat" Timmons Terry of Fort Mill SC went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020 surrounded by her children. She is now reunited with her loving husband of 60 years, Frank D. Terry, Sr. who passed in 2017.



The immediate family will celebrate her life privately.



The only child of the late John Samuel Timmons and Gertrude Elizabeth Williamson Timmons, Pat was born and raised in Mount Croghan, SC. She worked alongside her husband at Frank's Auto Parts on Massey Street in Fort Mill until they retired in 2013. Their shop allowed them to meet hundreds of friends and neighbors over the years which they both enjoyed so very much.



She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her children, Beth Terry Bailey, and Del Terry (Becky); and grandchildren, Jennifer Childers (Brent), Aaron Terry (Stefanee), Stephanie Amick (Scott), Jessica Stevens (Philip), and Melissa Fabian (TJ). She will also be missed by her 21 great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters in-law Bunk & Ann Terry and Bill & Sybil Terry; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by brothers and sisters in-law, Joseph & Betsy Terry, Betty & Porter Houston; and son-in-law Pat Bailey.



The Terry family would like to thank the staff at The Blake at Baxter Village and Providence Care Hospice for the care they've shown Pat.



Friends and family are welcomed to send cards to Del Terry, 1680 Crescent Ridge Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or to St. John's United Methodist Church, 130 Tom Hall Street Fort Mill SC 29715.



