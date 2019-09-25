Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia West. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Goodwin West went to be with her God, Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



Funeral services will be at Park Baptist Church, 11:00 am Thursday, September 26, 2019 with Rev. Bill Ragan and Rev Grant Hinson officiating. A private burial will precede the service and the family will receive friends following the service.



Born in Union County, NC Mrs. West was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Eugene West; her parents, George L. Goodwin and Edna Williams Goodwin; sisters, Lina Moss and Margaret King; and her brothers, Russell and Bill Goodwin.



Survivors include her daughters, Patricia West Bailey and Phyllis West Adams; sons, Larry West (Jane) and Marty West (Rene) ; ten grandchildren; twenty four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She retired from Industrial Industries and the Highland Park Mill. She was a member of Park Baptist Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed her Sunday school class, loved to read, especially the Bible and loved to garden. She wrote cookbooks for her granddaughters and wrote the history of her life.



Her family wants to express their appreciation to the Providence Hospice Group and Phyllis Douglas for the special care she gave to their Maw Maw.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Baptist Church 717 East Main St. Rock Hill, SC. 29730

