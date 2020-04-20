Guest Book View Sign Service Information M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home 4820 Charlotte Hwy Lake Wylie , SC 29710 (803)-831-1909 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Patrick Neil Porazzo, 48, of Lake Wylie SC, (formerly of Brockton, MA), passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a valiant fight against cancer on Thursday, April 16, 2020.



Born on November 4, 1971, he was the son of Anthony and Carol Porazzo of Hernando Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, Heather Laubinger Porazzo, and sons John Patrick Porazzo and Luke Anthony Porazzo.



Born and bred in Brockton, MA where he graduated from BHS and Massasoit Community college. Pat was known to have a sharp sense of humor. He was always ready to lighten the mood. It can be said that he never came to a battle of wits unarmed. He was very proud to have been a direct descendant of a Mayflower passenger, Scottish Lord, and the grandson of an Italian and Irish immigrants.



An avid fan of all Boston sports, he held Patriots season tickets for many years, having them long before it was fashionable. He was also a big fan of European soccer, especially Juventus and the Italian National squad.



Pat was very involved in his children's lives, having coached their soccer teams, chaperoned all their field trips. He never missed any of their events.



He was a communicant of All Saint's Catholic Church where he was the President of the St. Vincent's Society and a member of the Knights of Columbus.



Dear Baby Brother to Michael Porazzo (Stephanie) of Derby, KS; Paul Porazzo (Kathleen) of Bridgewater, MA; Joanne Gately (Kevin) of Stoughton, MA; and Gino Porazzo (Debra) of Parker, CO.



Son-In-law of Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Laubinger of MA. Dear Brother-In-law of Michael Laubinger (Marlana) of SC; Robert A. Laubinger (Nicole) of MA; and Holly Morin (Jeff) of MA.



Dear Uncle to Daniel, Melissa, Mikaela, Michael, Amanda, Anthony, Alexis and Bianca Porazzo. Also, Jonathon and Colleen Gately. Britt, Nolan, Calista, Brooke Laubinger and Brinley and Reese Morin. Great Uncle to Anthony and Christopher Porazzo.



Also Survived by many Porazzo, Samuelson, Laubinger, Proulx and Vieira cousins located across the world.



The family would like to thank Dr. Strickler at Duke, and Dr. Favaro for the excellent care that he received during Pat's illness.



Pat never lost hope, never quit the fight and he never lost faith.



A Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date.



