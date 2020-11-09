Patsy Burgess Walker
January 28, 1937 - November 3, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Patsy Mae Burgess Walker passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville with her two boys by her side.
Her service will be 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Highway, York, SC, 29745. Due to COVID-19, the inside church memorial service can only accommodate the family. However, the 3:45 PM committal service and burial is open to anyone that wants to attend in the Bethesda Cemetery. The family will also receive visitors at Johnny and Joni Walker's home, 5746 Williamson Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Patsy was 83 years old and lived a full wonderful life, but did have several chronic illnesses that she graciously endured. She was born January 28, 1937 in Clover, SC to the late John Ross Burgess and the late Millie Mae Settlemyre. Patsy was predeceased by her loving and faithful husband of 59 years, Harold Smith Walker; her precious daughter, Karen Elizabeth Walker at the age of 13; her brothers, William Oscar Burgess, Ellis Floyd Burgess and Francis Richard Burgess; and her sister, Mamie Juanita Burgess Thrower.
Patsy is survived by her two sons, John "Johnny" Elliott Walker (Joni) and Robert "Bobby" Harold Walker, both of Rock Hill; her grandson, Kenneth James Walker (Lauren) of Chapin, SC; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Walker (Alex Loftin) of Charlotte; her great-grandson, Bradley Finn Walker; her brothers, John Ross Burgess, Sr. and Donald Hugh Burgess; her sister, Linda Ruth Burgess Vay Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a proud graduate of Rock Hill High School, Class of 1955 and then attended USC and Winthrop. During high school, Patsy worked at Smith's Drug Store and then later at The Bleachery. She also was an elementary school and church secretary, but mainly a stay at home mother. After the tragic death of her only daughter, Patsy embarked on a successful 20 year career in real estate and insurance.
Patsy was very active in her church, community, and various organizations including Family Trust Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, The Eastern Star, and the Bethesda Community Center. She served as an Elder, Deacon, Secretary, Treasurer of both the Bethesda Church and their Child Development Center. Patsy was in the Evening Circle, Women of the Church, and was instrumental in organizing both the Cub, Brownie, and Girl Scouts at Bethesda. She loved to read and travel, but mainly just loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend to many.
Memorials may be made to the Bethesda Child Development Center or to the Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Highway, York, SC 29745.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family and condolences can be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.