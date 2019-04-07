Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Moore. View Sign

Ms. Patsy Evans Moore, 78, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Rock Hill.



A memorial service will be held, 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, with Dr. Tom Patterson and Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church and the burial will be private.



Born in Pageland, SC, Ms. Moore was preceded in death by her son, Randy Eugene Moore; parents, Jack and Allie Jordan Evans; sister, Phyllis Rivers; and brothers, Dupree and Mitchell Evans. She enjoyed time with her family, worked at Celanese and retired from BASF, was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church, and an avid Gardener.



Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Russell (Scott) of Rock Hill, and Jackie Mullis (Jeff) of Fort Mill; son Darrell Moore (Patty) of Rock Hill; sisters, Sue Dawley (Duane) of Lancaster, Judy Jordan (Junior Burgess) of Pageland, and Gail Jenkins (Tommy) of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Kristin Quate (Kris), Justin Moore, Candace Harger (Josh), Kayla Mullis (Michael), Jamie Moore, Cassie Mullis, and Sarah Moore; four great grandchildren; and numerous neices and nephews.



The family requests that memorials be made to Woodhaven Baptist Church 2060 Marett Blvd Ext, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Condolences may be made online at



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel in Rock Hill is serving the family.

