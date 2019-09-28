Paul Richard Comer, 85, of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC.
The funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Union Baptist Church of York, with the Rev. Ray Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Paul was born on August 25, 1934 in York County. He was the son of the late Thomas Franklin Comer and Grace Wooten Comer. He worked at AZ Price and Associates for 20 plus years before opening his own business, Comer Sheet Metal. He was a member of the National Guard.
Paul is survived by his wife, Imogene Morrow Comer, sons, Tony Comer (Marge'), Danny Comer, daughter, Paula Comer Cooper, grandchildren, Rebecca Comer Donaldson (Jeremy), Bishop Comer, John Austin Cooper, Colin Cooper, and great granddaughter, Caylee Donaldson.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his older siblings, 3 sisters and 7 brothers.
Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1945 Ratchford Rd. York, SC 29745 or to a .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Comer family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 28, 2019