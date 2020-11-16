Paul D. Deese
November 13, 2020
Clover, South Carolina - Paul D Deese, age 95 of Clover, SC, passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020. Born on October 17,1925 in Greenville County, SC, Paul was one of eight children born to the late Claude A. Deese and Annie Hall Deese.
Paul spent his younger years in Caroleen, NC, living in Durham and later Charlotte before moving to the Clover-Lake Wylie area of SC.
Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith Ervin Deese, his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two loving daughters and their families: Randee Helms (Mike) of Summerville, SC; and Teresa Deese Fritch of Huntersville, NC. He was a beloved grandfather to two grandchildren: Laura E. Miller of Greenville, NC and Michael E. Miller (Wendy) of Bremen, Georgia; plus three great-grandchildren, Deese Logan Miller of Bremen, GA, Shaun Elizabeth Rogers of Charlotte, NC and Bailey Anderson Rogers of Fort Mill, SC. He is survived by his youngest sister, Millie Jean Hennessee of Bostic, NC.
A private graveside service will be held at the Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to:
Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247, donatehospice.org
. Or Veterans Heart Group, Inc, Attn: Mr. Robert Phillips , 111 Commanche Ct., Statesville, NC 28677
