Paul Franklin Surratt
1934 - 2020
Mr. Surratt, age 85, of Fort Mill, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Atrium Health Care in Pineville.

Service will be private.

Born in Monroe, N.C., Paul was a son of the late William Franklin Surratt and Myrtle Price Surratt. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Paul was retired from Westinghouse (Seimens). He was a sports fanatic and coached little league football, basketball and baseball.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Hilda Surratt; two sons, Rusty Surratt and his wife Rhonda of Fort Mill and Greg Surratt and his wife Angie of Rock Hill; two brothers, Waldon Surratt of Fort Mill and David Surratt of Monroe, N.C.; three grandchildren, Jonathan Surratt, Jennifer Showers and her husband Josh, and Marie Johnson; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden Jones, Eli Shealy and Nathaniel Showers.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill UMC Building Fund, 238 Fort Mill Hwy., Indian Land, SC 29707.

WolfeFuneralHome.com

Published in The Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
