Mr. Surratt, age 85, of Fort Mill, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Atrium Health Care in Pineville.Service will be private.Born in Monroe, N.C., Paul was a son of the late William Franklin Surratt and Myrtle Price Surratt. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Paul was retired from Westinghouse (Seimens). He was a sports fanatic and coached little league football, basketball and baseball.Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Hilda Surratt; two sons, Rusty Surratt and his wife Rhonda of Fort Mill and Greg Surratt and his wife Angie of Rock Hill; two brothers, Waldon Surratt of Fort Mill and David Surratt of Monroe, N.C.; three grandchildren, Jonathan Surratt, Jennifer Showers and her husband Josh, and Marie Johnson; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden Jones, Eli Shealy and Nathaniel Showers.Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill UMC Building Fund, 238 Fort Mill Hwy., Indian Land, SC 29707.