Paul Gloudemans, age 72, passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2019. He was born in Appleton, Wi on November 17, 1946, the son of Reginald and Julia Gloudemans who preceded him in death.



He married Donna Melillo on September 29, 1979. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2018 Paul and Donna lived for many years in the Newark, New Jersey area before retiring to Fort Mill and more recently, York, SC. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering and his Masters from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He was employed for a couple of years with Alan Bradley in Milwaukee and spent the majority of his career at Bell Labs in New Jersey.



Paul loved his cats, and enjoyed woodworking, motorcycling, bowling and going on cruises with Donna.



Paul is survived by his brother Jeff Gloudemans and sisters, Louise (Jim) Zeller and Eileen (Doug) Thomas, and a number of nieces and nephews.



Paul was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Dianne Miller and father and mother-in-law Dominic and Doris Melillo.



A private service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Paul's family would like to thank all of the friends who have visited and supported him throughout this time.



A very special thanks goes to Tina Richardson who spent many hours visiting, advocating and caring for Paul. What a special friend she is.

