Paul McLamb Sr.
Paul Mitchell McLamb, Sr., of McConnells, SC, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Paul was born on February 22, 1937 in Wilmington, NC. He was the son of the late Mitchell McLamb and Nancy Bell Lowe.

He is survived by his sons, Paul M. McLamb, Jr. (Julie), Christopher Huffman McLamb, daughter, Kathy Lynn Huffman, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Dean Pigott McLamb, daughter, Paula Dean Puckett, and numerous brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the McLamb family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
