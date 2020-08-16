1/1
Paul Michael Stanley
Paul Michael Stanley HENDERSONVILLE, NC- It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Michael Stanley announce his passing on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 in Hendersonville, North Carolina at the age of 77. Following a long battle with dementia, Paul passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth House. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Clara Stanley, and his brothers Fred and Robin Stanley. Paul was a wonderful husband, dad, uncle, brother, grandfather, friend, teacher, and coach. He was loved and changed the lives of many as a teacher and coach. He loved life and his happiness was shown through his smile and laughter. Paul will be remembered by his wife of 34 years and love of his life Jan Stanley. Along with his three children, Jason and his wife Michelle, Tiffany and her husband Robbie, and Brooke and her husband Zach. He is also survived by his siblings Gordan (Nancy), Wesley (Ann), Dale (Edna), Barbara (Furman), Guy (Barbara) and Jeff. He was also loved by his mother-in-law Carol Erickson, and very much enjoyed his grandchildren Jacob, Zach, Cooper, Rylee, and Beau. A special thank you to the Four Seasons Compassion for Life in Hendersonville, NC for their loving care and support. The Celebration of Life for Paul will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made out to MRLEC at Mills River United Methodist Church. 137 Old Turnpike Rd, Mills River, NC 28759 or the Four Seasons Compassion for Life at 571 W. Allen St., Hendersonville, NC 28739.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
