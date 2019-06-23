Paul Rayford Williams ROCK HILL, SC - Paul Rayford Williams, 87, of Rock Hill, passed away on June 20, 2019 in Rock Hill. Memorial services will be held 2PM on Friday June 28th, 2019 at Security Baptist Church with Reverend Tommy Williams officiating. Paul was born in Rock Hill, SC to Walter and Daisy Williams on April 19, 1932. He went to school at Northside School. He worked in the Printing Department for Rock Hill Printing and Finishing for over 25 years. Paul enjoyed working, fishing from his boat, and going out to lunch with friends and family. Paul is preceded in death by his father Walter, mother Daisy, son Paul "Runt", and his brothers Albert, Walter, Jack, Calvin, Roy, Toy, and sisters Nannie Robertson, Nellie Steele, and Betty Robertson. Paul is survived by his children Calvin "Buck" Williams (Barbara), Terry Aderhold, and Rachel Smith (Berry). He is survived by brothers Ira Williams, Lewis J "LJ" Williams, Tommy Williams (Annette), Billy "Pete" Williams and Mildred Rabb (Roy). His grandchildren include Christine Harkey (Jacob), Robbie Boone, Jamie Boone, Crystal Ciminna (Daniel), Anne Aderhold, and Seth Williams. Paul is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Security Baptist Church. The family of Paul Williams wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice and Security Baptist Church.

