Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Wylie Strait. View Sign

Mr. Paul Wylie Strait, 66, passed on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Atruim Healthcare in Pineville, NC.



Wylie was born in Rock Hill, SC and the son of the Alma McCarter Strait of Rock Hill and the late Luther Strait. He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church where he was very active. He was a small engine mechanic.



A memorial service for Wylie will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Phillip Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until time of service at the church on Tuesday.



In addition to his mother, Wylie is survived by his wife, Laurie Houf Strait; his to two sons, Ross Wylie Strait (Mirandia) of Rock Hill and Robert Edward Strait of Rock Hill; his sister, Laura Alma Lewis (Carl Michael) of Rock Hill; and his two grandsons, Luther Pierce Strait and Wylie Briar Strait.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Strait's name to Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Mr. Paul Wylie Strait, 66, passed on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Atruim Healthcare in Pineville, NC.Wylie was born in Rock Hill, SC and the son of the Alma McCarter Strait of Rock Hill and the late Luther Strait. He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church where he was very active. He was a small engine mechanic.A memorial service for Wylie will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Phillip Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until time of service at the church on Tuesday.In addition to his mother, Wylie is survived by his wife, Laurie Houf Strait; his to two sons, Ross Wylie Strait (Mirandia) of Rock Hill and Robert Edward Strait of Rock Hill; his sister, Laura Alma Lewis (Carl Michael) of Rock Hill; and his two grandsons, Luther Pierce Strait and Wylie Briar Strait.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Strait's name to Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close