Mr. Paul Wylie Strait, 66, passed on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Atruim Healthcare in Pineville, NC.
Wylie was born in Rock Hill, SC and the son of the Alma McCarter Strait of Rock Hill and the late Luther Strait. He was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church where he was very active. He was a small engine mechanic.
A memorial service for Wylie will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Phillip Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until time of service at the church on Tuesday.
In addition to his mother, Wylie is survived by his wife, Laurie Houf Strait; his to two sons, Ross Wylie Strait (Mirandia) of Rock Hill and Robert Edward Strait of Rock Hill; his sister, Laura Alma Lewis (Carl Michael) of Rock Hill; and his two grandsons, Luther Pierce Strait and Wylie Briar Strait.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Strait's name to Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 8, 2019