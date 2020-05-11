Paula Ann Atkinson Martin, 70, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home.
She was born on September 15, 1949 to the late D.J. "Bug" Atkinson and late Gladys Lyle Atkinson. After graduating from Rock Hill High School in 1967, Paula attended the School of Business in Atlanta. She retired in 2012 from the United States Post Office.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Kelly Martin; her two sons, Donnie (Cathy) Nalley of the home; Jason (Tiffany) Martin of Statesville, NC; her sisters, Sherry Nichols of Houston, TX, Janet (Mano) Nazar of Salem, SC and Angie Atkinson Rhodes of Rock Hill, SC; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved and cherished every day. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Leann Nalley.
Visitation will be at the home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 2-6 pm at 1930 Brattonsville Rd. McConnells, SC 29726.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Providence Care Hospice, at 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730; or to a .
The family would like to thank all the staff at Providence Care; especially Jessica Moss and Harriet for all of their love and compassion.
Condolences may be made to the Martin family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 11, 2020