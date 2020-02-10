Pauline Booth Maye, 91, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Harbor Chase Memory Care in Rock Hill.
She was born in Midland Park, NJ on January 8, 1929 to Arthur and Cecyl Booth. Growing up as one of six children during the Great Depression taught Ms. Maye to be thrifty, resourceful, and resilient. Her motto was "keep on truckin'". These were valuable qualities when she helped manage the family chicken farm while raising her three children with Bud Serven - Paul, Mark and Kristi.
An avid gardener, she could often be found tending plants in the garden. Ms. Maye also became a Registered Nurse and spent many years caring for patients in hospitals across the US.
Ms. Maye loved to travel and could tell you stories about her adventures in Anchorage, Madrid or Jerusalem. Everywhere she went she seemed to find friendly people. Many of her travels were with her husband, Arthur Maye, who was a pastor with the American Baptist Church.
Of all the places she visited, Edisto Beach in SC is uniquely special. It was at Edisto that Ms. Maye established a family tradition of renting a house each summer for nearly 25 years for her two surviving children, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren to come together. She loved swimming daily and walking the beach looking for shark's teeth and shells.
Ms. Maye was preceded in death by her son, Paul Serven and her husband, Arthur Maye. She is survived by her son, Mark Serven and her daughter, Kristi Cunningham, as well as their families. A small memorial will be held in the summer of 2020 at Edisto, per Ms. Maye's wishes.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 10, 2020