Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Maye. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Booth Maye, 91, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Harbor Chase Memory Care in Rock Hill.



She was born in Midland Park, NJ on January 8, 1929 to Arthur and Cecyl Booth. Growing up as one of six children during the Great Depression taught Ms. Maye to be thrifty, resourceful, and resilient. Her motto was "keep on truckin'". These were valuable qualities when she helped manage the family chicken farm while raising her three children with Bud Serven - Paul, Mark and Kristi.



An avid gardener, she could often be found tending plants in the garden. Ms. Maye also became a Registered Nurse and spent many years caring for patients in hospitals across the US.



Ms. Maye loved to travel and could tell you stories about her adventures in Anchorage, Madrid or Jerusalem. Everywhere she went she seemed to find friendly people. Many of her travels were with her husband, Arthur Maye, who was a pastor with the American Baptist Church.



Of all the places she visited, Edisto Beach in SC is uniquely special. It was at Edisto that Ms. Maye established a family tradition of renting a house each summer for nearly 25 years for her two surviving children, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren to come together. She loved swimming daily and walking the beach looking for shark's teeth and shells.



Ms. Maye was preceded in death by her son, Paul Serven and her husband, Arthur Maye. She is survived by her son, Mark Serven and her daughter, Kristi Cunningham, as well as their families. A small memorial will be held in the summer of 2020 at Edisto, per Ms. Maye's wishes.

Pauline Booth Maye, 91, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Harbor Chase Memory Care in Rock Hill.She was born in Midland Park, NJ on January 8, 1929 to Arthur and Cecyl Booth. Growing up as one of six children during the Great Depression taught Ms. Maye to be thrifty, resourceful, and resilient. Her motto was "keep on truckin'". These were valuable qualities when she helped manage the family chicken farm while raising her three children with Bud Serven - Paul, Mark and Kristi.An avid gardener, she could often be found tending plants in the garden. Ms. Maye also became a Registered Nurse and spent many years caring for patients in hospitals across the US.Ms. Maye loved to travel and could tell you stories about her adventures in Anchorage, Madrid or Jerusalem. Everywhere she went she seemed to find friendly people. Many of her travels were with her husband, Arthur Maye, who was a pastor with the American Baptist Church.Of all the places she visited, Edisto Beach in SC is uniquely special. It was at Edisto that Ms. Maye established a family tradition of renting a house each summer for nearly 25 years for her two surviving children, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren to come together. She loved swimming daily and walking the beach looking for shark's teeth and shells.Ms. Maye was preceded in death by her son, Paul Serven and her husband, Arthur Maye. She is survived by her son, Mark Serven and her daughter, Kristi Cunningham, as well as their families. A small memorial will be held in the summer of 2020 at Edisto, per Ms. Maye's wishes. Published in The Herald on Feb. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close