Mrs. Pauline McKnight, 91 of 3960 Hord Rd. received her heavenly wings on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of Sharon, SC, she died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. McKnight was born September 19, 1927 in Sharon to the late Elijah Gill and Lula Ashley Gill. Affectionately known as "Polly" in her huge circle of family and friends, she loved traveling, reading and gardening, and most importantly she loved her children and her church. She graduated from York Comprehensive High School Adult Education. She traveled the world through her books and readings, educating herself on many different subjects, and inspiring the youth in her family with her natural intellect. What the generation of her youth did not permit her in the way of education, she worked hard to make a way for her children to obtain their higher education degrees. She joined Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church at an early age, the home church of her parents and grandparents. A faithful and committed member, she was a much-loved fixture. Among her services were Sunday School Teacher, Presbyterian Women Organization (Missionary Circle) , Friendly Aid Society and Deaconess. Mother McKnight has been under the care of Greater Unity A.M.E. Zion Church for the past twelve years serving with the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society of the A.M.E Zion Church. She married Samuel James McKnight, and from this union were born seven children Rosemary McKnight Smarr, who preceded her in death; Dr. Bette McKnight of the home; Minister Doris McKnight Barron of Great Falls, SC; Alice McKnight of Spartanburg, SC; James McKnight of Sharon, SC; Carolyn McKnight of Rock Hill, SC and Micheal McKnight of Oakland. California. Five grandchildren: Ebony, Duncan, Artavia, Trelain and Whitney. Seven great grand: Ashley, Samuel, Zyontaye, Jamarious, Tremaine, Duncan, Jr. and Michael Best III. One Great Great Grand: Mason and a host of other relatives and friends. A quiet hour will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 6-7pm at Faith Funeral Home and funeral services will be 2pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at St. Luke #1 Baptist Church in Sharon, SC with Dr. George McKain II delivering the eulogy and Dr. A.A. Bankhead, officiating. Faith Funeral Home of York, SC is serving the McKnight Family.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 17, 2019

