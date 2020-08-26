1/1
Pearl E. (Sperlich) Faris
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl E. Sperlich Faris, 86, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 peacefully at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at York Wesleyan Church with Pastor Todd Reynolds and Pastor Curtis Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Friday at the church.

Pearl was born on November 9, 1933 in Mitchell, SD. She was the daughter of the late Otto Sperlich, Sr. and Elsa Moke Sperlich. She was a member of York Wesleyan Church.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Kristy Strain (Broadus), sons, Richard Ledford (Jessica), Steve Ledford (Tracy), brother, Otto Sperlich, Jr. (Callita), thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, sister in love, Carole Griffin, brother in love, Johnny Ledford, and five nieces and nephews.

In memory of Pearl Faris, memorials may be made to York Wesleyan's Children's Ministries, 1830 York Hwy York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Faris family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
York Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
York Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved