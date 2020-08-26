Pearl E. Sperlich Faris, 86, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 peacefully at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at York Wesleyan Church with Pastor Todd Reynolds and Pastor Curtis Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Friday at the church.
Pearl was born on November 9, 1933 in Mitchell, SD. She was the daughter of the late Otto Sperlich, Sr. and Elsa Moke Sperlich. She was a member of York Wesleyan Church.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Kristy Strain (Broadus), sons, Richard Ledford (Jessica), Steve Ledford (Tracy), brother, Otto Sperlich, Jr. (Callita), thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, sister in love, Carole Griffin, brother in love, Johnny Ledford, and five nieces and nephews.
In memory of Pearl Faris, memorials may be made to York Wesleyan's Children's Ministries, 1830 York Hwy York, SC 29745.
