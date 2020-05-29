Mrs. Pearl Ghant Bailes, 103, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Chandler Place, Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Fort Mill Church of God with Pastors Mark Leonhardt and Larry Nivens officiating. Services will also be livestreamed over our Facebook page, Palmetto Funeral Group. Due to COVID 19 restrictions the burial will be private.
Born in Lancaster County, SC Mrs. Bailes was a daughter of the late Mack Randolph Ghant and Mary Ella Ghant. She was a former employee of Springs Industries and the Fort Mill School District. She has been an active member of Fort Mill Church of God since she was 21 years old. During her time at the church she was a District Member of the church, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, a member of the Young at Heart ministries, and a part of the Ladies Bible Class. Family was always an important part of her life and she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Nikki Moore, and Dawn Drerup (Matt); two great-grandchildren, Dylan King and Madison Drerup; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Leon Bailes; and a daughter, Roxie Barnwell. She was the last surviving of her 9 brothers and sisters,
Memorial donations may be made to Fort Mill Church God, 221 Academy Street
Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on May 29, 2020.