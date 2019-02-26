Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Gregory. View Sign

Mrs. Pearl Lee Hollis Gregory, 98, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by her family



She was the daughter of the late Charlton and Ruth Steele Hollis and was born on July 3, 1920 in York County. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School in 1937 and worked at a hosiery mill until 1951. In 1943 she married the late Willis Lyle Gregory and they celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2003.



A longtime member of India Hook United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, was active in the United Methodist Women, Choir, and served in various church offices. She was a member of the Faith Seekers Sunday School class, the Silver Fox Travel Club, and the Thursday Lunch Bunch.



She believed and tried to follow John Wesley's Admonition to "Do all the good you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can as long as you can".



She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Wallace. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Whisonant; three sons, Willis C. Gregory (Sharon) of Fort Mill, SC, Richard Gregory (Beverly) of York, SC, and John Gregory (Lori) of Aiken, SC; daughter, Deborah Beatty of Walhalla, SC; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Yannotti (Brian), Tracy Duncan (Scott) , Christopher Gregory (Deanna), James Burkett, IV, Trampis Beatty (Megan), Megan Rollins (Daniel), Cody Beatty (Alex), Lee Gregory (Susan), Jack Gregory, Mary Gregory, and Sara Gregory; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.



The family will receive from 10:00 till 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019, with a memorial service starting at 11:30 at India Hook United Methodist Church. Rev. Tony Adams will officiate services.



Memorials may be made to India Hook United Methodist Church, 3300 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC. 29732. Condolences may be made online at



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family.

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

