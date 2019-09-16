Peggy Ann Melton, 84, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home in Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral services for Mrs. Melton will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Oakdale Baptist Church, 1249 Oakdale Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverends Jerry Devinney and Joey Deese officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at the church.
Mrs. Melton was born October 2, 1934 in Monroe, NC to the late Murray Neal Clontz and the late Sarah Sherin Clontz. Mrs. Melton was the widow of Claude M. Melton to whom she was married for 30 years. She was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, worked in the AWANA Club program for children, Vacation Bible School each summer, and she worked for the polling locations for voter elections. Mrs. Melton was a licensed real estate agent.
Mrs. Melton is survived by her children, her son, Rodney Wayne Walker of Odenton, Maryland; her daughter, Janet Ellen McMackin (Phillip) of Rock Hill; her granddaughter, Becky Ann Mullins (Chris) of Rock Hill; her great-granddaughter, Brooke Taube; her brother, Jerry Clontz of Guntersville, Alabama
Published in The Herald on Sept. 16, 2019